Biden’s abortion stance causes ‘confusion with the faithful’

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles took aim at president-elect Joe Biden in comments Tuesday. He called it a “difficult and complex” situation that the second-ever Catholic president-elect supports abortion rights.

“When politicians who profess the Catholic faith support them there are additional problems,” Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholics Bishops. said. “One of the things it creates is confusion with the faithful about what the church actually teaches.”

The remarks were part of an unscheduled five-minute address Gomez gave to close out the first-ever virtual U.S. Bishops conference that took place Monday and Tuesday. He also announced Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit will chair a new working group to help navigate the situation between the American Catholic church and president-elect.

