German church tax income plummets during pandemic

The Catholic and Evangelical churches in Germany are set to lose around €1 billion ($1.18 billion) in taxes paid by the faithful in 2020, according to a report published in Welt am Sonntag on Sunday.

According to estimations, both churches can expect to see an average fall of around 8% in their incomes, double the loss seen during the 2009 financial crisis.

The two religious bodies will likely receive a combined maximum of €11.69 billion in 2020 in comparison to the €12.71 billion received in 2019 — which broke down to €6.76 billion for the Catholic Church and €5.95 billion for the Evangelical Church.

