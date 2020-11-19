Time to consider petrol and diesel car import ban, says climate change minister

Climate Change Minister James Shaw​ wants to see a new petrol and diesel car ban, to kick in at the same time as the United Kingdom’s ban.

During an interview with Stuff on his second-term priorities, Shaw said he would recommend the policy to new Transport Minister Michael Wood​ as an “anti-dumping measure” as well as for environmental reasons.

The UK is planning to ban all new combustion engine vehicles by 2035 – though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to bring this forward to 2030. Read more

