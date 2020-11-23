Detroit Archbishop to lead national Catholic group on Joe Biden and abortion

The head of the Catholic Church in Detroit has been chosen to lead a new national group that seeks to guide how Catholics should respond to President-elect Joe Biden and the contentious issue of abortion.

Archbishop Allen Vigneron, who leads the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit, was named this week by Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), to head the new group on the last day of the bishops’ annual fall meeting.

Gomez struck a conservative tone in his remarks in emphasizing abortion by saying Biden supports policies that “attack some fundamental values we hold dear.” Biden spoke last week with Pope Francis in a call seen as a show of unity that was praised by liberal and moderate Catholics.

