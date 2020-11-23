  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Waimate parish selling old convent as it downsizes

Monday, November 23rd, 2020

Waimate’s former convent building is headed for auction as the St Patrick’s Parish looks to downsize.

The parish’s finance committee chairman Peter Hughes said the 55-year-old building on a 1793 square metre section and a neighbouring 2583 sq m section were “surplus to requirements” and would be auctioned on November 26. Read more

