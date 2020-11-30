Far-right extremists explode in anger at Pope Francis

In an op-ed published by the New York Times on Thanksgiving, Pope Francis defended some of the social distancing restrictions that have been enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francis applauded governments that have been “acting decisively to protect health and to save lives” by “imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak.”

And some right-wingers have responded by slamming the Pope as a “socialist” or a “communist.”

The Pope explains, “Most governments acted responsibly, imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak.

Yet some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions — as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom!

Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals. It means having a regard for all citizens and seeking to respond effectively to the needs of the least fortunate.”

