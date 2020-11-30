White Ribbon barbecue in Timaru against family harm

More than 200 people attended a White Ribbon barbecue in Timaru to show their support against family violence.

Free barbecue food was provided to members of the public, and served by the Rapid Relief Team, in a tent outside Mitre 10 Mega on Friday.

Te Rito Collaboration co-ordinator Michelle Thew said some people at the barbecue wanted to make donations to Women’s Refuge, while others opened up about their experience of the impact of family harm on them, and wanted to support others. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.