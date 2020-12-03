76 Franciscan nuns test positive at monastery in Germany

Seventy-six Catholic nuns have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at a Franciscan convent in northwestern Germany, church authorities said Tuesday.

Another 85 nuns received negative test results at the monastery in Thuine, not far from the Dutch border, the convent’s Mother Superior told The Associated Press.

“We are grateful that so far nobody is in the hospital,” Sister Maria Cordis Reiker said.

Local health authorities put the entire monastery under quarantine late last week after the first cases of coronavirus were discovered there. Most Catholic nuns in Germany are elderly women because convents have had difficulties for decades recruiting young women for their cause.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.