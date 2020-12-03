Priceless items stolen from historic Nelson church

An historic Nelson church was targeted by burglars over the weekend.

When Pastor Andy Marr opened the doors of his church on Sunday, he witnessed a scene of destruction.

Almost everything not nailed down had been taken from the main building of the at St Paul’s Lutheran Community Church in Upper Moutere, a rural settlement west of Nelson. Historic items and artworks, including a painting by Gottfried Lindauer, through to the church’s sound system were stolen.

Part of the church's ceiling had also fallen in, caused by an apparent attempt to pull the church's heaters off the walls.

