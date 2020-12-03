Polish academics warn against ‘slandering’ John Paul II

Nearly 1500 academics in Poland have written an appeal against “slandering and rejecting John Paul II” after the publication of the McCarrick report by the Vatican on November 10.

The report documented the rise of disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was laicized by Pope Francis in 2019 after he was credibly accused of abusing minors, after rumors had for decades swirled around both the United States and the Vatican about his sexual misconduct with seminarians.

John Paul played a significant role in McCarrick’s rise, appointing him Bishop of Metuchen, Archbishop of Newark, and Archbishop of Washington before creating him a cardinal in 2001.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.