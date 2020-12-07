Italy bans midnight Mass at Christmas

Italians will not be able to attend midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, with top health officials cracking down on any conditions that could lead to a potential resurgence in coronavirus cases — a step that Catholic clergy has supported.

Italy managed to reduce a fall resurgence of cases but is currently suffering record fatalities from COVID-19, reporting 993 deaths on Thursday alone.

Premier Giuseppe Conte announced, then, that the country will enforce strong restrictions over the holiday season, which normally sees extended families gathering under one roof to celebrate. Health experts and policymakers alike remain concerned that a Christmas “as usual” would bring a third surge to Italy, Reuters reported.

