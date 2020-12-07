God helps nun’s MasterChef quest

A nun in the finals of the MasterChef Brasil contest says she is getting “divine help” with her quest.

She says she prays all the time while she’s cooking.

“Many people mentioned how calm I was throughout the episode, and I tell them it was because I was praying for Our Lord to help me get through it. That gave me confidence,” Tinti says.

She offers an example of the “divine help,” she gets: it helped her notice that the shrimp she was supposed to cook were not deveined.

“If I had left them the way they gave them to me I would not have won [the episode that moved me into the finals],” says Sister Lorayne Caroline Tinti.

The sister, who is a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Resurrection prepared shrimp stroganoff and tiramisu for that winning episode.

Tinti is now scheduled to compete in the MasterChef Brasil’s 2020 final contest at the end of December.

She says her mother, father, aunt and grandmother all helped her develop her culinary skills. These further improved while she was living in the order’s mission house in the state of Minas Gerais.

“We had a bakery there which the sisters ran, so I learned about making pastries and bread,” she says.

Initially Tinti’s mother superior was not very keen on her leaving the convent to go on TV, but the sisters here convinced her,” she says.

She says she was motivated to enter MasterChef Brasil as the show offers an opportunity to talk about the social projects the sisters do with the elderly and children. It also provides an opportunity to encourage young people into looking to religious life as an option.

“After the [last] show we had many lay persons call up asking how they could help our projects, and a few young people wanting to know more about religious life in general,” she says.

“I received calls congratulating me for my participation from many religious, including two bishops.”

Tinti says she does not know what the organizers will ask her to cook for the finals, but she is certain of two things: She will once again ask for divine help and will pray while cooking.

