‘Scandalous’ first Christmas card up for sale

Monday, December 7th, 2020

The first commercially printed Christmas card is up for sale – a merry Victorian-era scene that scandalised some who denounced it as humbug when it first appeared in 1843.

The card, being sold online starting Friday through a consortium run by Marvin Getman, a US-based dealer in rare books and manuscripts, depicts an English family toasting the recipient with glasses of red wine. Read more

