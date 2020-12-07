Social media post prompts ‘disturbing’ classroom assault

Social media was used to post a video of an assault in a Greymouth school classroom last week.

Two Greymouth High School girls have been suspended after they stormed into a classroom at John Paul II High School and assaulted a junior girl.

A third girl filmed the attack and then posted the video on social media. She and two others have been stood down for their part in the assault on Tuesday, and the assailants both immediately suspended.

Four of the Grey High School group are in Year 10 and one in Year 11, all aged between 14 and 15.

The classroom assault continued despite the protests of teaching staff present.

John Paul II High School principal David Sullivan said the victim suffered a facial injury. She was “shaken but OK” and was not at school yesterday.

Grey High School principal Andy England yesterday fronted up to the Catholic school this morning to “unreservedly” apologise to the victim and her whanau, staff and wider school community. Read more

