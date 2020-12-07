Vatican launches ‘Fratelli tutti’ website

The Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, in collaboration with the Dicastery for Communication, has launched a website dedicated to Pope Francis’ latest Encyclical: ‘Fratelli tutti’.

The site is currently developed in three languages: English, Spanish and Italian. Further languages will be available soon. It contains numerous resources in other languages, including French, Portuguese, Arabic and Chinese.

The constantly updated menu on the homepage is divided into sections and is in orange, resembling the paper edition of the Encyclical.

The first, ‘Fratelli tutti,’ contains a general introduction. The second, ‘The Encyclical,’ can be downloaded. It also includes the 4 October video conference held in the New Hall of the Synod in the Vatican.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.