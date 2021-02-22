Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support

As thousands of people took to the streets of cities across Myanmar to show their opposition to the military coup, a bishop from the Buddhist-majority country showed his moral support for them.

Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay did not hesitate to set aside his daily duties and stand at a church entrance with some priests.

He held a placard with the words “People’s desire — Free detained leaders, oppose military rule” in the Burmese script as thousands of anti-coup protesters rallied in the streets of Mandalay on Feb. 8.

It was a rare display of moral support from a Catholic leader in a country where Christians are a minority and Catholics account for around 700,000 of the 54 million people.

