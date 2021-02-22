Vatican walks back ‘no jab – no job’ policy

The Vatican has walked back from a decree that suggested staff who refused a Covid-19 vaccine risked losing their jobs.

A Feb. 8 decree by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the governor of Vatican City, said getting a vaccine was “the responsible choice” because of the risk of harming other people.

The decree said that those who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons may be given another position, presumably where they would have contact with fewer people. But they will receive the same pay even if the new post is a demotion.

The decree said those who refuse to get a vaccination without sufficient reason would be subject to a specific provision in a 2011 law on employee rights and duties.

The article in the 2011 law says employees who refuse “preventive measures” could be subjected to “varying degrees of consequences that could lead to dismissal”.

The Governorate of Vatican City State issued a statement on Thursday clarifying Covid-19 vaccinations within the Vatican. The statement said that “alternative solutions” would be found for those who do not want to get the vaccine.

The reference to the article in the 2011 law specifically mentioned the possibility of dismissal should not be seen as “sanctioning or punitive”. It stated that “freedom of individual choice” would be respected.

Vatican City has several thousand employees, most of whom live in Italy. Its vaccination programme began last month with Pope Francis, 84, among the first to get the vaccine.

The Pope stated everyone should take the vaccine because those who didn’t put their own and others lives at risk.

Pope Francis is a big supporter of vaccines to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Vatican has made a COVID-19 vaccination obligatory for journalists accompanying the pope on his trip to Iraq next month.

There have been fewer than 30 cases of coronavirus in the Vatican City. Most of the cases were among the Swiss Guard, who live in a communal barracks.

