Growing militancy in Pakistan parallels growing religious intolerance

Violent militancy is on the rise in Pakistan amid an increasing trend of religiosity.

While many Pakistani officials have celebrated the growing embrace for adhering to stronger religious ties among the population to unite the country, this increase has actually created further militancy and extremism.

This is evidenced by recent attacks from religious extremist cells against women’s rights advocates and some military personnel.

In addition to these attacks, the country’s religious minority communities (Christians, Shiite Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus and others) are being oppressed by the country’s controversial blasphemy law.

The law’s intention is to safeguard the honor of religion, but in reality is used as a tool of oppression against the minority community.

News category: News Shorts, World.