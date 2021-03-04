  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope Francis never exercises but he likes a siesta

Thursday, March 4th, 2021

Pope Francis said: “I don’t do any physical activity.

“My doctor has recommended it, but my answer is always the same, ‘I don’t have time’.”

He enjoys siestas, saying: “As soon as I finish lunch, I go to my room, take my shoes off and lie down fully dressed. Read more

