Refugees bound for Levin travel disrupted

Refugees bound for Horowhenua are stuck in Ecuador due to a lack of international flights and safe travel routes.

The quota programme started again in early February after borders around the world were closed due to Covid-19, and the first group of 35 quota refugees arrived within the week.

The 90 refugees bound for Levin were from Colombia, but were in Ecuador waiting to come to New Zealand.

Arrival plans were dependent on the availability of international fights and safe transit routes. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.