Why I left the church — and why I came back

Here is a little story about how I left the church, sort of, and then came slouching back home, more or less.

The late, occasionally great Mad Magazine once published a bit that showed people’s secret thoughts.

A scene looks one way from the outside but is very different and allegedly very funny on the inside.

The one I remember showed the inside of a church.

The congregation piously bows their heads, apparently engaged in placid worship. But on the inside, the well-to-do man is freaking out over gambling debt, the adolescent boy is slavering over a sexy fantasy and the teenage girl is desperately praying for a negative pregnancy test.

It is just as well I don’t remember what the priest was thinking.

This was supposed to demonstrate that religious people are a bunch of hypocrites who pretend to be righteous and clean but are actually a mess on the inside.

Har har, religious people! Look how they live.

The cartoonist was, of course, not making this up.

When my parents had found Jesus but not yet the Catholic Church, my poor mother was perpetually humiliated when people visited our shabby, disorderly home.

She was overworked, outnumbered and struggling with undiagnosed thyroid issues. And their allegedly Christian landlord thought laundry lines made the outside of the house look tacky, so whatever my mother did, she did it fighting her way past a line of damp diapers drying slowly over the hot air vent. A poor substitute for the mighty wind of the Holy Spirit that they sought.

But conversion happens stepwise.

She knew her fellow Christians believed that outward disorder and chaos were caused by secret sin, so if anyone came to her door, she fell into the habit of making excuses.

“Sorry about the mess,” she would say, and then explain that someone had been sick or they just got back from a trip; there was always some temporary, mitigating factor that explained the general chaos.

Then one day, she didn’t.

Someone came over and saw their typical chaos, and what came out of her mouth was: “Sorry it’s such a mess. This is just how we live.”

I don’t know how long after that moment she began to feel a pull toward the Catholic Church, but this moment in our family mythology feels like a very Catholic moment.

This is literally what the church is for: So you can have a house to be a mess in. It is your house; you are a mess. Why try to deny it?

This is just how we live, and it’s not new. Chaucer, anyone? Dante’s “Inferno”? The Gospels? This is just how we live.

If there were no mess, there would be no reason for the church to be built to house it.

If there were no sin, there would be no need for baptism and confession and the Eucharist.

If there were no human misery and wretchedness, there would have been no need for God to become human.

I know this, or I thought I did.

At home in the Catholic Church, we are a mess, and we cannot seem to help opening the door to show all comers our own weaknesses and sins and hypocrisies. Continue reading

Simcha Fisher is a speaker, freelance writer and author of The Sinner’s Guide to Natural Family Planning.

