French MPs back law to introduce age of sexual consent

French MPs have voted to back a new law that would set the age of consent at 15 and prohibit sex with relatives aged under 18.

It is expected to pass in the Senate and will give France an age of consent for sexual relations for the first time.

It comes after a series of sexual abuse scandals that shook the country.

Supporters say it will make it easier to prosecute both historical and recent cases of sexual abuse.

The bill was passed unanimously by politicians in the National Assembly on Monday night. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has said that after final approval in the spring, it wants the bill to come into force quickly.

