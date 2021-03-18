French nuns record thousands of hours of Gregorian chant for new app

A community of Benedictine nuns from France are using their God-given talents to spread their love of Gregorian chant.

Since 2019, they have been recording every plainchant of the liturgical calendar and making them accessible on a brand new app, Neumz. More than just a music streaming service, Neumz offers invaluable educational elements to learn the holy chants and gain a deeper understanding of the Mass.

It’s no small order to record every chant in the Catholic songbook, as the liturgical calendar rotates on a three-year cycle. This means that the Neumz project, started in 2019, will not be complete until 2022.

When finished, they expect to have over 7,000 hours of Gregorian chant, which would make theirs the largest collection of sacred chant.

News category: News Shorts, World.