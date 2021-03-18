Questions raised over charity’s fundraising drive for K Rd cafe

The Lifewise fundraising drive for donations to keep open Merge Cafe, a haven for Karangahape Road’s homeless community, has hit its target.

But criticisms have been levelled at the transparency of the appeal, and questions asked about whether the property trust also owned by the Methodist church could be picking up the tab.

Two weeks ago, Lifewise, a charity arm of the Methodist church that runs Auckland’s Merge Cafe, announced via its website and social media that after 11 years of operation, it would have to close the cafe’s doors unless $60,000 could be raised by the end of this month. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.