Pastor who preached women must look good for their husbands goes on leave

Thursday, March 18th, 2021

A pastor in Missouri has taken a leave of absence and is “seeking professional counselling” after a video surfaced of a sermon in which he emphasized that women need to look attractive for their husbands because “God made men to be drawn to beautiful women.”

The video was posted on Facebook and runs for more than 22 minutes. Continue reading

