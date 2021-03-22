  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Mislabeled  photo shows Pope Benedict, not Pope Francis 

Monday, March 22nd, 2021

Some users on social media are claiming a photograph shows Pope Francis  wearing designer clothing. The image is incorrectly captioned: the photograph from 2007  shows  his predecessor  , Pope Benedict, in a white and golden  outfit  wearing red loafers.

