“Ashamed and saddened”, Cardinal Dew on sexual abuse

The church opened its evidence on its handling of complaints at the Inquiry into abuse in care on Monday.

It said its response to redress has at times been ahead of Vatican guidelines.

Opening its evidence, Cardinal Dew said the Church as a whole was shamed and saddened.

”Our hope is that this Commission will lead us and help us to be a better church and that is a church that this disgrace of abuse will be addressed, will cease and that our church will always be a church that gives life and hope. That is our mission as a church.

”I greet survivors and I want to assure you we have listened and we are listening. I and we are ashamed and saddened.” Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.