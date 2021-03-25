Community leaders trying to help overstayers allegedly defrauded by Mangere church

More than 100 Tongan overstayers are believed to be in hiding, too scared to ask for official help after allegedly being defrauded by a church leader.

Community leaders are now working to try and find a solution, so they can stay in New Zealand.

Tongan lawyer Nalesoni Tupou​ said he knew of many cases who were promised residency in exchange for cash by two men posing as immigration agents at a small church in Māngere.

However, after reporting the matter to the NZ Immigration Advisers Authority​, Tupou said he had been unable to get any of the overstayers to speak out as they are too worried about the consequences of making themselves known. Read more

