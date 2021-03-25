Marseille launching a mass for all sailors blocked by the pandemic

In Marseille, hundreds of sailors have been confined on liners for several months because of Covid-19. A Mass celebrated in English from Notre-Dame de la Garde will now be broadcast every first Saturday of the month on YouTube to seafarers around the world.

“When Covid-19 arrived, all the sailors of all the ships in the world found themselves in a somewhat complicated period,” tells Aleteia Jean-Philippe Rigaud, deacon and coordinator of the Maritime Pastoral of Marseille. “Many have not been able to disembark or have had to extend their embarkation indefinitely, which is morally and psychologically difficult,” he continued.

In the large seaport, no less than 16 liners, or 1,200 sailors from all over the world, are still stranded, almost a year after the start of the global pandemic.

News category: News Shorts, World.