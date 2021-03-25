  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Elton John claims Vatican invested in Rocketman

Thursday, March 25th, 2021

Elton John asks, “How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?

After fact-checking, Newsweek says John is correct.  The Vatican invested about 1 million euros in Rocketman. Read More

