Catholic Church defeats Scots Government in legal battle over ‘unlawful’ lockdown worship rules

The Catholic Church has defeated the Scottish Government in a legal fight over “unlawful” rules on communal worship during lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed yesterday that collective worship will be allowed in groups of up to 50 from tomorrow.

A group of 27 church leaders launched a judicial review at the Court of Session arguing Government ministers acted out with their powers when ordering the closure of places of worship under emergency legislation.

Judge Lord Braid issued his judgment on Wednesday, finding the Scottish Government regulations were unlawful as they disproportionately interfered with the freedom of religion secured in the European Convention on Human Rights (EHRC).

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.