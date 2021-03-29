Church leaders condemn increase in nuclear warheads

Church leaders across seven denominations have issued a statement criticising the UK Government’s integrated review of foreign and defence policies which proposes to increase the UK’s nuclear warheads from 196 to 260.

They described this as “a retrograde step that will not make any of us safer” adding: “It is immoral that the UK government is committing resources, which could be spent on the common good of our society, to stockpiling even more weapons.”

The international affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference lent support, namely the chairman, Bishop Declan Lang of Clifton and Bishop William Kenney, auxiliary in Birmingham and the lead bishop on peace and disarmament issues.

