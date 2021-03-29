Church toilet roll fundraiser a great success

Inspired by the story of the Good Samaritan, the young people of Grace Mennonite Church Manitoba challenged their church to collect toilet paper for Steinbach Community Outreach by the end of the month.

The goal was to gather a total of 2021 rolls within the span of one month. The pastor says his church was glad to help out and found humour in reflecting on the events of the past year. Already, he notes, they have reached over half of their goal. Read more

