Stalemate: New Zealand rejects UN over Family Court review

New Zealand has again refused to instigate a Royal Commission on the Family Court, bringing New Zealand and the United Nations’ women’s rights committee to a stalemate.

Since 2018, domestic violence advocacy groups have been publicly calling on the Government to take an in-depth look at the culture of the court, arguing it is unsafe for women and children.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) backed that call in its periodic review, saying there were “drawbacks” and an obstruction of justice inherent in the Family Court system. Read more

