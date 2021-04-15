  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Vatican digs illegal tunnel to exhume King David’s DNA

Thursday, April 15th, 2021

Rabbi Daniel Asor of the Yanar Institute claims that a tunnel has been built under the Church of the Dormition to allow its members to exhume the remains of King David.

Asor has also alleged that the church is acting on instructions from the Vatican, which he says has a plan to collect DNA samples from King David’s bones.

