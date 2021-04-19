  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Colourful coffins including a cream doughnut a sailboat and a firetruck

Monday, April 19th, 2021

An Auckland company is selling colourful coffins.

When the pallbearers brought Phil McLean’s coffin into the chapel, there were gasps before a wave of laughter rippled through the hundreds of mourners.

The coffin was a giant cream doughnut. Read more

