Closed progressive Catholic community in Paris demands meeting with archbishop

Members of a recently closed-down, progressive Catholic community in central Paris have called for a meeting with Archbishop Michel Aupetit after the French prelate publicly accused them of anti-evangelical behavior.

The archbishop, who on March 1st closed the Halles-Beaubourg Pastoral Center (CPHB) at the Parish of Saint-Merry, told a Catholic radio station the center’s members had treated him unfairly.

“They beat me up because things unworthy of the Gospel are happening at Saint-Merry, and I have been called a fascist!” he said on April 17 during an interview on Radio Notre-Dame.

The comments angered members of the forcibly closed pastoral center.

