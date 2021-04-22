Timaru’s Sacred Heart Basilica finalist in heritage awards

Timaru’s Sacred Heart Basilica has been named as a finalist in the biennial Canterbury Heritage Awards.

The basilica is one of six finalists in the seismic category which also includes the Christchurch Town Hall, Muse Art hotel and the Rakaia Gorge No 1 Bridge.

The church reopened in November 2020, following almost two years after it was closed for earthquake strengthening. It is a Roman style basilica, listed as a category 1 historic place and was designed by New Zealand architect Francis Petre, built in 1909, and opened and consecrated in 1911. Read more

