Vatican launches two Sign Language programs on YouTube

Deaf and hearing impaired Catholics will now be able to follow Pope Francis’ Masses, prayers and speeches as the Vatican launches two new Sign Language channels on YouTube.

“I reiterate the need to make available suitable and accessible means for handing on the faith,” Pope Francis said in 2020 in his message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“I also hope that these can be made available to those who need them, cost-free to the extent possible, also through the new technologies that have proven so important for everyone in the midst of this pandemic.”

The launch of the channel on Easter Sunday falls under the Holy See’s Dicastery for Communication “no one left out” project.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.