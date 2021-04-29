  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pastors who are plagiarising are building a web of deceit

Thursday, April 29th, 2021

A sermon isn’t just another speech, says theologian Scot McKnight, a professor at Northern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Instead, it is supposed to be an encounter with God. Through reading, prayer and study, the preacher hears from God and then passes on what they learned to the congregation.

When a pastor short-circuits that by plagiarising, it’s an act of betrayal, said McKnight. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,