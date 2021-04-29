Pastors who are plagiarising are building a web of deceit

A sermon isn’t just another speech, says theologian Scot McKnight, a professor at Northern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Instead, it is supposed to be an encounter with God. Through reading, prayer and study, the preacher hears from God and then passes on what they learned to the congregation.

When a pastor short-circuits that by plagiarising, it’s an act of betrayal, said McKnight. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.