Emergency accommodation support services lack a ‘moral failure’ by government

A social housing provider is demanding the government provide full wrap-around support to everyone living in emergency accommodation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today indicated on Morning Report a commitment to ramping up support for those living in motels.

Demand for emergency accommodation has exploded in recent years with the government now spending nearly a million dollars a day to put people up.

There are about 8500 people living in motels and other temporary accommodation, some in conditions one of the government’s own ministers has described as “inhumane”. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.