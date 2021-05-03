  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
“Spiritual but not religious” generation Zers turn to tarot cards

Monday, May 3rd, 2021

Generation Z is the driving force behind the renewed popularity and mainstreaming of tarot cards.

Theresa Reed, known online as The Tarot Lady, says it’s not just for witches anymore. Read more

