Catholic blessing for Auckland’s tunnel boring machine launch

A milestone for Tāmaki Makaurau has been reached with the launch of the tunnel boring machine at New Zealand’s largest infrastructure project, the $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

Father Christopher Denham of the Catholic St Patrick and St Joseph’s Cathedral blessed the machine – named Dame Whina Cooper – and the teams who will operate her in acknowledgment to St Barbara, the patron saint of miners and others working underground.

The other significant wahine acknowledged this morning was Māori rights champion, Kahurangi Dame Whina Cooper.

