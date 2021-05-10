Pope Francis: In Jesus, there is no conflict between contemplation and action

Below is the text of Pope Francis’ weekly Wednesday audience, delivered on May 5, 2021.

Dear brothers and sisters, good morning!

We continue the catechesis on prayer and in this catechesis, I would like to reflect on contemplative prayer.

The contemplative dimension of the human being—which is not yet contemplative prayer—is a bit like the “salt” of life: it gives flavour, it seasons our day. We can contemplate by gazing at the sun that rises in the morning, or at the trees that deck themselves out in spring green; we can contemplate by listening to music or to the sounds of the birds, reading a book, gazing at a work of art or at that masterpiece that is the human face…

News category: News Shorts, World.