Priest gave general absolution to Mexico City metro victims

Fr. Juan Ortiz has said he reached the scene of the accident on a metro overpass in Mexico shortly after it occurred Monday evening, giving general absolution to the victims.

“I got as close as I could, at a safe distance, I prayed for the dead, for the injured, and gave general absolution,” he told Desde la Fe, the weekly magazine of the Archdiocese of Mexico.

The elevated metro line, with two passenger cars, fell onto a road May 3. At least 24 people were killed, and more than 70 were injured.

Fr. Ortiz is pastor of Immaculate Conception parish in Zapotitlán, located near Tláhuac where the metro wreck occurred.

News category: News Shorts, World.