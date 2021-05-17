Yoga classes in a Christian church welcomed by Hindus

A Hindu teacher has commended an Episcopal church in USA, for hosting yoga classes.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed said that yoga, referred as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization.

The Trinity Cathedral, in Easton (Maryland), was founded 1783, is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.