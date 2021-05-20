Caritas NZs parent body is launching Gaza appeal

The parent body of Caritas NZ, Caritas Internationalis, is launching a special appeal to bring medical care to the population affected by the ongoing shelling in Gaza.

Caritas Jerusalem is preparing to respond to the urgent needs of the thousands injured and the thousands of people forced to leave their homes either because they were destroyed or because they tried to save their lives.

“The bombings are extremely heavy. The people of Gaza have lived through many wars over many years, but everyone agrees that this time it is completely different. They are trapped in this densely populated strip of land at the mercy of intense air bombardment with nowhere to flee for safety.” Read more

