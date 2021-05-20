New app from Catholic Church targets modern slavery in Aussie construction industry

Australia’s modern slavery legislation is now translating into meaningful on-the-ground interventions in the high-risk construction sector, including an anonymous advice chat service for workers observing troubling behaviour.

The app is part of a broader Building Links project initiated by the Australian Catholic Anti-slavery Network (ACAN).

The project aims to increase the capacity of construction industry participants to recognise and respond to modern slavery. It’s since secured a grant from the federal government. It includes online training and toolkits targeted at the Australian domestic construction industry, mainly migrant workers.

The project sprung from the ACAN’s work to address modern slavery concerns in the supply chains of Catholic entities in Australia, which is the largest employer in Australia outside the public sector and includes schools, hospitals and aged care facilities.

