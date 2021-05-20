World Youth Day guidelines emphasise importance of diocesan celebrations

The annual diocesan celebration of World Youth Day is an important event that emphasises the role young people play in the Catholic Church, the Vatican said.

In a document published by the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life May 18, the Vatican issued a set of pastoral guidelines for local WYD celebrations “to ensure that younger generations feel that they are at the center of the church’s attention and pastoral concern.”

“The celebration of these youth days at a local level is therefore extremely useful in keeping the church mindful of the importance of walking with young people and of welcoming them and listening to them with patience while proclaiming the word of God to them with affection and power,” it stated.

