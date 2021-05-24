Churches credited with helping to get more Pasifika people vaccinated against Covid-19

Research commissioned by the Health Ministry shows that in March 59 percent of Pasifika people were prepared to be vaccinated – but a month later, the figure had jumped to 79 percent.

A GP with the Pacific health provider Fono, Malia Funaki, said health officials and churches have been working together.

“The church leaders have been attending as well as some of my other colleagues and talked to the church ministers and sometimes with the congregations to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated, the safety with this vaccine that we’ve got in New Zealand.”

She said a lot of work has also gone into debunking false information about the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

